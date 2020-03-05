You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Rupee falls sharply against US dollar on virus fears

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

CRACKS are starting to appear in rupee's defences with new coronavirus cases being reported in India.

The rupee slid as much as 0.4 per cent to 73.6 per US dollar on Wednesday to become the worst performing Asian currency. India has so far reported 28 positive cases, which includes 15 Italian tourists. The currency had stayed relatively stable earlier in the absence of new virus cases in the country.

A broad dollar weakness triggered by an unexpected rate cut from the US Federal Reserve on Tuesday did little to support the rupee, even as most other emerging Asian currencies rallied on the back of that move.

The rupee may fall to as low as 75 per dollar, surpassing the record low hit in October 2018, according to ING Bank NV. India's currency already fell to its lowest level in more than a year on Wednesday.

"I don't see much respite from the selling pressure in the near term," said Prakash Sakpal, an economist at ING Groep NV in Singapore. "As things are going elsewhere in the world, we can't rule out the risk of rapid spread of the disease in India." The dollar-rupee pair has moved to a higher trading range of 72-75, he said.

The outflow of foreign funds from the nation's debt has also weighed on the rupee. Overseas investors dumped sovereign bonds in 10 out of the past 12 days, pulling a net 127.5 billion rupees (S$2.4 billion), according to Bloomberg data.

The Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das in an interview with Bloomberg News hours before the Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut said there was room to reduce borrowing costs if needed amid rising threat from the outbreak. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Fed's rate cut thrusts Singapore banks into thicker fog

India's top court strikes down banking ban on crypto currency

Quadria Capital raises US$595m fund for healthcare-focused deals

With a wonky Fed beacon, Singapore banks face foggy times ahead

Offshore ownership of Chinese bonds breaks new high

Australian dollar up on growth surprise, dive in US yields

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 12:20 AM
Life & Culture

Croatian designer launches 'cheerful' virus mask line

[ZAGREB] Inspired by the global scare over the novel coronavirus, a Croatian fashion designer has launched his own "...

Mar 5, 2020 12:06 AM
Transport

Uber loses French case, driver declared employee

[PARIS] France's top civil court dealt ride-hailing giant Uber a setback on Wednesday with a ruling that it had...

Mar 4, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

IMF chief says virus spread will hold 2020 global growth below last year

[WASHINGTON] The continued spread of the coronavirus will push 2020 global growth below last year's levels,...

Mar 4, 2020 11:36 PM
Government & Economy

Bloomberg drops out, backs Biden in Democratic presidential race

[NEW YORK] Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday and said...

Mar 4, 2020 11:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy fires legal salvo at 7 former directors and officers

MAGNUS Energy Group has filed a lawsuit against seven former directors and officers, it said in a statement to the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.