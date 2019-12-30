You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Russia’s richest man gains US$8.5b leading wealth rebound

Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 3:03 PM

file7825e57o75enjsm4k1x.jpg
Mr Potanin, Russia's richest person, derives most of his net worth from MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, the world's largest producer of refined nickel.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MOSCOW] It has been a very good year for Russia's richest, despite the threat of heightened sanctions against the country.

The 23 titans on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index added US$52.9 billion to their fortunes in 2019, the most in four years, and a rebound after a decline the prior year. Metal magnate Vladimir Potanin, 58, led the group with an US$8.5 billion gain.

Currencies, stocks and bonds rallied in 2019 as the Federal Reserve led global central banks in lowering rates to support flagging growth.

But Russia's equity market, despite sanctions, has performed best globally on a total-return basis in dollar terms, while its currency is the second-best worldwide.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Potanin, Russia's richest person, derives most of his net worth from MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, the world's largest producer of refined nickel.

SEE ALSO

Russia, China to hold more UN talks on lifting North Korea sanctions

Vagit Alekperov added US$6.2 billion since the start of the year. The 69-year-old is the chairman of Lukoil PJSC, Russia's largest independent oil producer. He has a US$22.3 billion fortune.

He's followed by energy moguls Leonid Mikhelson and Gennady Timchenko, who hold Novatek PJSC, Russia's biggest liquefied natural gas producer.

The gains have come despite the threat of increased US sanctions. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a long-discussed bill this month on Russia for meddling in the 2016 election. South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham has called the legislation the "sanctions bill from hell." It's unclear if the measure will proceed to a full vote in the Senate.

 

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

China’s top brokerages rally on changes to securities law

OCBC ends digital wholesale bank move with Keppel, Validus

Vietnam's foreign exchange reserves near record US$80b

Thailand to sell up to 142b baht of government bonds in Jan-March

Asia Inc's debt level is rising again, but that's a good thing

China's US$44t market is opening up. Here's what to watch in 2020

BREAKING

Dec 30, 2019 03:08 PM
Consumer

China to release more frozen pork from reserves ahead of holidays - CCTV

[BEIJING] China will release more frozen pork from its reserves ahead of the upcoming New Year and Lunar New Year...

Dec 30, 2019 02:57 PM
Banking & Finance

China’s top brokerages rally on changes to securities law

[SHANGHAI] China's listed brokerages rallied on the mainland after the legislature approved changes to the law that...

Dec 30, 2019 02:57 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares slip on real estate stocks; NZ falls

[BENGALURU] Australian shares slipped on Monday, tracking a weak Wall Street finish, and as a number of top real...

Dec 30, 2019 02:53 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei ends year with swift recovery

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Monday but ended 2019 with a swift recovery from the previous...

Dec 30, 2019 02:51 PM
Brunch

China’s top brokerages rally on changes to securities law

[SHANGHAI] China's listed brokerages rallied on the mainland after the legislature approved changes to the law that...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly