You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Russian banks to face 'challenging times', VTB chief tells RBC

Mon, Apr 20, 2020 - 6:47 AM

YM-andreykostin-200420.jpg
The Russian banking sector is likely to face a tough second quarter, hit by economic consequences from the coronavirus outbreak, Andrey Kostin, chief executive of the country's second biggest bank, VTB, told RBC in an interview.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MOSCOW] The Russian banking sector is likely to face a tough second quarter, hit by economic consequences from the coronavirus outbreak, Andrey Kostin, chief executive of the country's second biggest bank, VTB, told RBC in an interview.

"The second quarter, of course, will be a tough one. I think that the banking profits (across the sector) will fall significantly if not turn negative at all," Mr Kostin told RBC daily newspaper.

The Russian government and the central bank have tried to soften the hit from the coronavirus outbreak, easing some lending requirements for banks and individuals, part of a wider economic package worth around 2.8 per cent of Russia's gross domestic product.

The central bank has also recommended that banks postpone annual general meetings - and dividend payout recommendations - from May-June to later dates, allowing some financial flexibility to assess the impact of the virus.

Mr Kostin said VTB was so far sticking to an earlier plan to pay 50 per cent of last year's net profit in dividends but the final decision would be made later. VTB is ready to withstand a doubling of non-performing loans, he said.

SEE ALSO

Brazil state bank to finalise aid for auto, airline, energy industries in May

"The most challenging times for the banks are yet to come," he told RBC.

Russia on Sunday reported 6,060 new cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing its nationwide tally to 42,853. The official death toll was 361.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Brazil state bank to finalise aid for auto, airline, energy industries in May

More than 17,000 applications to defer mortgage payments as virus hits home

HSBC's dividend disappointment a sign of things to come

Bankers spurn Asia commodity traders in credit squeeze

StanChart donates S$1m to support Singapore community

Trump now says strong dollar is good, but markets beg to differ

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 20, 2020 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

Jordan postpones public sector wage hikes to ease financial pressure

[AMMAN] Jordan will delay public sector pay increases earmarked in the country's 2020 budget until the end of the...

Apr 20, 2020 07:08 AM
Technology

Facebook to introduce gaming app on Monday: NYT

[BENGALURU] Facebook Inc is planning to launch a gaming mobile app on Monday focused mainly on live game streaming...

Apr 20, 2020 07:06 AM
Banking & Finance

Brazil state bank to finalise aid for auto, airline, energy industries in May

[SAO PAULO] Brazil's state-controlled development bank BNDES expects to finalise aid packages for companies in the...

Apr 20, 2020 06:45 AM
Consumer

US lawmakers make push to assist local newspapers, broadcasters

[WASHINGTON] A bipartisan group of US lawmakers called on Sunday for expanding payroll assistance to struggling...

Apr 20, 2020 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

G-20 health ministers acknowledge health systems' vulnerability to pandemics: statement

[RIYADH] Health ministers from the Group of 20 major economies discussed weaknesses in health systems that made the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.