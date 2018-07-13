You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Samurai bond sales at fastest pace since global financial crisis

Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

SAMURAI bond issuance is running at the quickest pace since the global financial crisis as higher US dollar yields and a four-year low for swapping yen to US dollars draws overseas borrowers.

National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) on Thursday sold 104.9 billion yen (S$1.3 billion) of yen bonds, bringing total issuance of Samurai notes since April 1 to 1.04 trillion yen, the highest for the same period since 2008, according to Bloomberg data.

Japanese investors are welcoming the attention as the Bank of Japan keeps the yield on local 10-year government debt near zero.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Overseas banks have been particularly eager to tap the yen market to boost their regulatory capital, according to Manulife Asset Management. With emerging markets remaining volatile, highly-rated issuers such as NAB have seen strong demand for their deals. NAB and Westpac Banking Corp, which sold at the end of June, have ratings higher than the Japanese government.

"The Japanese economy is awash with cash, and many overseas issuers are coming here to access it," said Shunsuke Oshida, senior credit analyst at Manulife Asset. Yen debt sales by foreign banks are likely to increase further because lenders "are under growing pressure to add to their capital to meet regulatory requirements, and they want to diversify their funding sources in doing so," he added.

Samurai sales so far this year are on the verge of topping last year's full-year total of about 1.1 trillion yen, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, in a dramatic reversal of issuance. By contrast, US dollar bonds from Asia-ex Japan issuers are down about 33 per cent since April 1, Bloomberg bond league tables show.

Five-year basis swaps show that overseas borrowers in yen wishing to swap back funds into US dollars had to pay a premium of about 41 basis points on Thursday, the lowest since August 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"From investors' standpoint, this is positive in two ways: Samurai bonds pay higher yields than domestic debt, and they're useful for portfolio diversification," according to Manulife's Mr Oshida. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

DBS, SGX launch education programme for budding investors

Australia completes tightening of property loan standards

Glencore faces lawsuits over US subpoena; stock drops

ECB sees rates at record low levels for as long as needed: minutes

UK watchdog tells banks to show plans for ending Libor use

Saudi wealth fund plans first multi-billion dollar loan

Editor's Choice

Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

BT_20180713_HHPOSH13_3499789.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
4 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
5 Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC puts more in tech firms but is mindful of surging valuations

BT_20180713_STTHAM13FABW_3499670.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Consumer

Ogilvy sacks chief creative officer Tham Khai Meng over alleged misconduct

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening