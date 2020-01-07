You are here

Saudi Arabia allows Bank of China to open branch in kingdom

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 9:10 PM

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia's Cabinet has approved Bank of China's licence to open a branch in the kingdom, state news agency SPA said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Bank of China joins a growing band of Chinese firms expanding in the kingdom. Nearly four years ago Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world's biggest bank by assets, launched its first branch in Riyadh.

Beijing maintains close ties with Saudi Arabia, which is China's top oil supplier. 

