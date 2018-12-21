You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Saudi Arabia wants to sell 120 billion riyals of bonds in 2019

Fri, Dec 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181221_PQSAUDI21_3649282.jpg
Mr Al-Jadaan: "We are expanding and we are likely to go to the international markets early next year."

Riyadh

SAUDI ARABIA intends to issue around 120 billion riyals (S$43.7 billion of bonds next year to help finance its deficit, with plans to tap international markets in the first half, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said.

The kingdom is considering international bonds in dollars and other currencies, Mr Al-Jadaan told Bloomberg TV in Riyadh on Wednesday. The exact timing of the issuances will depend on market conditions. The minister didn't break down the total into local and international debt.

"We now have access to a wider network of investors in the US, which is the primary market, but also in Europe and Asia," Mr Al-Jadaan said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"So we are expanding and we are likely to go to the international markets early next year."

The world's largest crude exporter on Tuesday released its budget for 2019, with expectations for a deficit of 131 billion riyals, or 4.2 per cent of gross domestic product. Saudi Arabia issued international bonds for the first time in 2016 as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's economic overhaul to prepare the kingdom for life after oil.

Mr Al-Jadaan said the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in October, which sparked a global outcry, hasn't affected foreign investment. Top corporate executives pulled out of a key business conference following the killing, and some have said they're reconsidering their plans.

"I haven't seen foreign investment or local investment changing, to the contrary," he said, adding that the kingdom's inclusion in MSCI's emerging markets index next year will help it attract passive flows from institutions.

The budget included a 7 per cent boost to spending and extended extra benefit payments for government employees worth billions of dollars for another year. It projected revenues of 975 billion riyals next year, with 662 billion riyals coming from oil.

The revenue forecast surprised some analysts who said it was based on a relatively high price of oil at a time when crude prices are falling.

The projection defies "the laws of arithmetic", said Ziad Daoud, the Dubai-based chief Middle East economist at Bloomberg Economics, who estimates the government's calculations may be based on a crude price as high as US$80 a barrel. The global Brent benchmark traded below $57 on Wednesday.

Mr Al-Jadaan said Saudi Arabia can't disclose its oil price assumption, but said that he believes "the numbers that we have in the budget are reasonable". The minister said energy prices other than for quarterly-reviewed gasoline are unlikely to change in 2019.

Increases in the last two years had a greater than expected impact on consumption, he said. Lowering energy subsidies is a key part of the crown prince's reform plan. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Kuroda signals room to ramp up stimulus as economic risks rise

Hong Kong gives first online-only insurance licence to Sun Life-backed firm

Taking a more holistic approach to sustainable financing

A payment system that works for the man on the street

Soros fund is cutting back on the bets that made its founder a billionaire

Bank of England holds rate awaiting Brexit deal

Editor's Choice

Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_RCOUTLOOK20_3649327.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Stocks

Ringing in the new year - and new fears

Most Read

1 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
2 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
3 Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market
4 Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income
5 Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll

Must Read

Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_BANK21_3649404.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Asia's central banks have almost no reasons to hike rates in 2019

BT_20181221_STNTUC_3649408.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Consumer

NTUC Enterprise gets competition panel's nod to buy Kopitiam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening