Saudi Arabia's BinDawood sets IPO price range, aims to raise up to 2.2b riyals

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Dubai
SAUDI Arabian supermarket retailer BinDawood Holding set an indicative price for its initial public offering (IPO), seeking to raise as much as 2.19 billion riyals (S$799 million) in a Riyadh listing.
The company plans to offer 22.86 million existing shares at an indicative...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes