You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Saudi Arabia's government invested over US$2b in Aramco IPO

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 9:14 PM

doc78cerz8ly93mpfa4npe_doc78bw8rhjhaokw4kfrd.jpg
Saudi government institutions invested almost US$2.3 billion into the initial public offering of Saudi Aramco, a transaction that was intended to find new sources of funding for the kingdom's economic diversification plan.
REUTERS

[RIYADH] Saudi government institutions invested almost US$2.3 billion into the initial public offering of Saudi Aramco, a transaction that was intended to find new sources of funding for the kingdom's economic diversification plan.

The government sold two thirds of the shares offered in the company to institutional investors, of which 13.2 per cent came from Saudi government institutions, according to a statement from Samba Capital, one of the lead managers on the deal. Non-Saudi investors were allocated 23.1 per cent of the institutional offering, or about US$3.9 billion.

Aramco's offering, the world's biggest share sale, is a key part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to wean the Saudi economy off a reliance on oil. It was originally envisaged as a way to tap global equity investors and use the proceeds to fuel the sovereign wealth fund's investment programme. After international investors balked at Aramco's valuation expectations, the kingdom instead focused on raising money domestically.

The PIF, as the sovereign wealth fund is known, expects to spend "a lot" of the proceeds from the Aramco offering in the domestic economy as it shifts focus toward high-impact local investments, Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Saudi companies were the biggest investors in the offering, buying 37.5 per cent of the shares offered to institutions. Public and private funds bought 26.3 per cent of the institutional tranche.

SEE ALSO

Postal Savings Bank shares mark tepid Shanghai debut, add to sector capital woes

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

With hashes and hedges, power-hungry crypto miners court investors

French watchdog fines Morgan Stanley for bond price manipulation

Citigroup picks up pace appointing female managing directors in Asia

India may be done with rate cuts, swap markets show

Major currencies mark time as investors brace for key risk events

Choppy markets leave US bank bonus decisions in limbo

BREAKING

Dec 10, 2019 09:02 PM
Companies & Markets

MS Holdings reverses loss, posts half-year net profit of S$34,000

MS Holdings posted net earnings of S$34,000 for the half-year to October, reversing a loss of S$335,000 for the...

Dec 10, 2019 08:53 PM
Government & Economy

Invest in environmental protection: PwC’s wish for Budget 2020

ENVIRONMENTAL protection has made a first appearance in consultancy firm PwC Singapore's wishlist for Budget 2020,...

Dec 10, 2019 08:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Koyo unit wins air-con, mechanical, ventilation services contract

KOYO International's subsidiary has been awarded an S$8 million contract, which is "expected to contribute...

Dec 10, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 10, 2019 06:10 PM
Government & Economy

Mahathir pledges to step down for Anwar, but not before November

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad, the world's oldest prime minister, promised on Tuesday to hand over...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly