Saudi Aramco to meet investors in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 9:30 PM

Saudi Aramco plans meetings with investors in Dubai next week, sources said, in which it is seeking to raise up to US$25.6 billion in the world's biggest share sale.
REUTERS

[RIYADH] Saudi Aramco plans meetings with investors in Dubai next week, sources said, in which it is seeking to raise up to US$25.6 billion in the world's biggest share sale.

The state oil giant and its advisors are hosting meetings at Dubai's Ritz Carlton Hotel at the Dubai International Financial Centre on Nov 24, said an investor who has seen the invitation.

Aramco also plans to meet investors in Abu Dhabi the day after, according to a second source at an investment firm.

Aramco could not be immediately reached for a comment.

The company this week cancelled roadshows in New York and London after it decided to not directly sell shares to investors in developed markets and go with a largely domestic-focused offering instead.

Saudi Aramco on Sunday set an indicative price for the deal, valuing the company at up to $1.7 trillion, below the $2 trillion sought by Saudi's crown prince but putting it in the running to become the world's biggest IPO. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

