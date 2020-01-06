You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Saudi credit default swaps soar on US-Iran crisis

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 6:51 PM

[DUBAI] The cost of insuring against a potential debt default by Saudi Arabia has soared by a sixth since the killing by a US drone on Friday of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, bearing the brunt of a broader reaction in Middle Eastern markets.

Conventional spreads on five-year Saudi credit default swaps (CDS) were at 64 basis points early on Monday, up from 55 bps on Jan 2, according to IHS Markit.

That jump was slightly higher than in September last year after an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities that in its initial phases halved oil production in the kingdom, which is Iran's arch enemy in the region.

The US strike at Baghdad airport last Friday was seen by Teheran as an act of war and Iranian commanders have issued a range of retaliation threats since, although they have not offered any specifics about how they will respond.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

International bonds issued by Saudi Arabia and its state oil giant Aramco were yielding around 10 basis points more on the long end of the curve when compared to their levels before the strike.

SEE ALSO

Death for 5 in Saudi Arabia for killing of Jamal Khashoggi

The debt securities due in 2049 were shedding around 0.3 cents in early trade on Monday.

Fallout from the drone strike was also evident in other Gulf debt markets, though generally far less marked, with Dubai's corresponding CDS only 1 basis point higher and Abu Dhabi's CDS spreads increasing to 37 bps from 34 last week.

A Dubai-based debt banker said any potential plan by regional borrowers to issue new paper would likely be delayed amid market volatility.

"A lot of foreign investors are headline-driven so they'll be reluctant to touch the region while things are so tense," he said, declining to be named.

Saudi Arabia had previously said it was looking to issue new US dollar-denominated debt - needed for budgetary purposes - early this year.

"The greater the escalation, the greater the Gulf Arab states' need for funds, the greater the demand for debt but also the higher the price for new borrowing," said Firas Modad, Middle East and North Africa director at IHS Markit.

Regional stock markets were mixed after taking a beating on Sunday. Saudi Aramco's shares however kept shedding value on Monday, down 1.2 per cent at 34.15 riyals at 0825 GMT, after hitting an intraday low of 34.05 riyals - the lowest level since they began trading on Dec 11. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

China vows to ‘win' battle against mounting financial risks

Singapore bond market to stay 'firm' this year, credit spreads may tighten: OCBC

UBS, JPMorgan see little Asian market impact from US-Iran tensions

HSBC walks tricky political tightrope between Hong Kong and Beijing

TransferWise enables PayNow for Singapore users to receive money from overseas

BNP Paribas to unveil e-FX pricing, trading engine in Singapore

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 6, 2020 06:23 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall 0.6% amid rising US-Iran tensions

WITH investors turning risk averse, Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,218.86, down 19.96 points or 0...

Jan 6, 2020 06:13 PM
Consumer

Milkman concept revived by Dutch online supermarket seeking edge

[LONDON] The milk float, a home-delivery service that evolved from horse-drawn carriages to early electric vehicles...

Jan 6, 2020 06:04 PM
Companies & Markets

'Low to moderate' bushfire risk for ComfortDelGro's Australia bus depots

TRANSPORT operator ComfortDelGro Corp's bus depots in Australia face "low to moderate exposure to bushfire risk",...

Jan 6, 2020 05:54 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 13.62...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly