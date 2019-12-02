You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Saudi exchange to limit Aramco index weighting with cap

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 3:49 PM

file7824hdkp3gy1gwtzq5l1.jpg
State-owned oil firm Aramco is expected to list 1.5 per cent of its shares this month in a deal which could raise more than US$25 billion and top the record initial public offering (IPO) of Chinese retailer Alibaba on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia's Tadawul has introduced an equity index cap of 15 per cent which is set to address concerns over the weighting oil giant Saudi Aramco will have when it lists on the exchange.

State-owned oil firm Aramco is expected to list 1.5 per cent of its shares this month in a deal which could raise more than US$25 billion and top the record initial public offering (IPO) of Chinese retailer Alibaba on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The Aramco IPO is seen as a test for the Saudi exchange, where the largest listing so far has been worth US$6 billion.

"Any constituent whose index weight reaches or exceeds the threshold will be capped in accordance with the set limit," Tadawul said in a statement on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The move is part of a broader update of Tadawul's index methodology, including a revision of the free float shares calculation methodology for shares owned by government entities.

SEE ALSO

SoftBank-backed Ola targets IPO process by end-March 2021

The new measures will "ensure more balanced indices, which will accurately represent the movement of the market, enhance disclosures and transparency and minimize securities' dominance," Tadawul's CEO Khalid Al Hussan said in a statement.

Tadawul also said it has applied a new "Fast Entry" rule allowing shares of IPOs to be included in the all-share equity index at the close of the fifth trading day.

The updates will be effective by the end of the year.

 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Nomura CEO to step down

China may slow up on IPOs amid waning investor interest

In Deutsche Bank's giant yard sale, Goldman is eager buyer

HSBC gives Hong Kong staff extra day off for 'perseverance'

PBOC ready with prudent policy for long global downturn

France to stress test banks, insurers' climate risks next year

BREAKING

Dec 2, 2019 04:00 PM
Companies & Markets

S-Reits unlikely to face significant price corrections in low rate environment: Credit Suisse

THE risk that Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) face significant price corrections in the coming...

Dec 2, 2019 03:55 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end higher on upbeat China factory activity data

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Monday on positive China factory activity numbers, although weak...

Dec 2, 2019 03:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Chaswood proposes to issue S$50m in 1% convertible notes

CHASWOOD Resources is proposing to issue S$50 million worth of 1 per cent convertible notes due 2022 to private...

Dec 2, 2019 03:33 PM
Life & Culture

'Curry for salarymen': Top 'La Liste' chef recalls early days

[TOKYO]  A Tokyo chef whose restaurant has been ranked one of the world's top places to eat told AFP how he was once...

Dec 2, 2019 03:27 PM
Life & Culture

Japanese restaurants rocket to top of best in world list

[PARIS] Two Japanese restaurants have shot to the top of the La Liste ranking of best places to eat in the world,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly