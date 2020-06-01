You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Saudi FX reserves down sharply in April to back wealth fund investments

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 2:03 PM

[DUBAI] Saudi foreign reserves dropped sharply in April for a second consecutive month as the kingdom used tens of billions of dollars to back investments of its sovereign fund abroad while its economy is hit hard by the new coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is suffering from historic price lows and measures to fight the pandemic which have hurt its non-oil economy.

Facing a collapse in oil revenue and a sharp widening of its deficit this year, between March and April it has transferred US$40 billion from its foreign reserves to the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to back investments abroad to maximise returns.

Net foreign assets of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) dropped to US$443.75 billion in April from US$464.64 billion in March, according to SAMA data published late on Sunday.

Total reserves assets, which include foreign currency and deposits abroad as well as investment in foreign securities, dropped by nearly US$25 billion month-on-month in April.

SEE ALSO

Saudi central bank net foreign assets drop by about US$20b in April

"Excluding the one-off transactions where part of the reserves were transferred to PIF to utilise the opportunity of investing in international markets under current circumstances, we are not seeing any extraordinary outflows in terms of foreign reserves," Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told Reuters.

SAMA's net foreign assets had dropped by nearly US$27 billion month-on-month in March, their fastest rate in at least 20 years.

The reserves depletion coincides with a shift to austerity last month when the country announced a tripling of value added tax (VAT) and the suspension of a cost of living allowance for state employees, in an attempt to shore up its finances.

PIF - the vehicle of choice of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his plans to transform the kingdom into a high-tech, diversified economy - last month disclosed the acquisition of billions of dollars of stakes in listed companies abroad, including Boeing, Citigroup, and Facebook.

"PIF constantly looks for long-term compelling investment opportunities at attractive prices," a spokesperson of the fund said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"The current market environment presents a number of such opportunities, including in sectors and companies that are well positioned to drive economic growth and value creation moving forward beyond the current crisis."

The fund, with assets estimated at over US$300 billion, said one of its sources of funding included capital injections made by the government.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 01:56 PM
Consumer

Google rejects call for huge Australian media payout

[SYDNEY] Google has rejected demands it pay hundreds of millions of dollars per year in compensation to Australian...

Jun 1, 2020 01:47 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's Petronas says 'optimising production volume' on low LNG prices

[SINGAPORE] Malaysia's Petronas said on Monday it was "optimising its production volume" to adapt to low liquefied...

Jun 1, 2020 01:32 PM
Consumer

Macau's gaming revenues tumble 93.2% in May as coronavirus hit

[HONG KONG] Gambling revenue in Macau slid 93.2 per cent in May year-on-year as authorities imposed restrictions in...

Jun 1, 2020 01:25 PM
Government & Economy

ECB expected to pump up eurozone support as pandemic persists

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] The European Central Bank could announce Thursday hundreds of billions of euros in new bond-...

Jun 1, 2020 12:44 PM
Government & Economy

UK ex-foreign ministers call for G-7 Hong Kong monitor group

[LONDON] Seven former British foreign ministers Monday called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to push G-7 allies to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.