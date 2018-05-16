You are here
Saxo Bank unfazed by fintech shake-up as it thrives on tech
The 'fintech firm before fintech was invented' looks to ramp up in China after HK office expansion and appointment of new Greater China CEO
Singapore
TRADERS in trading jackets frantically gesturing and yelling to one another while scribbling on notepads, or a room full of telephones ringing off the hook, as traders cut deals over calls. Thanks to Hollywood, these are the images we conjure when we think of the trading floor
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg