You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Schroders acquires Singapore-based independent asset manager Thirdrock Group

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 11:18 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

SCHRODERS Wealth Management announced on Friday that it will acquire Singapore-based independent asset manager Thirdrock Group for an undisclosed sum.

Thirdrock has assets under management of about S$3 billion, as at Dec 31, 2018. The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year. 

As part of the acquisition, Thirdrock will be merged with Schroders’ existing Singapore business and operate under the Schroders brand.

Schroders said that Thirdrock employees, including client advisers and portfolio managers with “proven investment expertise” as well as the existing management team, will transition to the Schroders Wealth Management office in Singapore. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Jason Lai, CEO and founder of Thirdrock Group, will take on the leadership of Schroders Wealth Management in Asia as head of wealth management Asia, and spearhead the drive to grow the business across the region.

Melvyn Yeo, co-founder of Thirdrock Group and chair of its investment committee, will take on the role of deputy head of wealth management Asia.

Both will work closely with Simon Lints, head of wealth management in Singapore and Robert Ridland, head of wealth management in Hong Kong. 

Peter Hall, global head of wealth management at Schroders said: “We have the opportunity to create a unique business model in Asia, combining the institutional investment expertise, leading brand and extensive network of Schroders with the entrepreneurialism, open architecture and personal service of an independent asset manager.”

He said that the deal, combined with its recently announced partnership with Maybank Asset Management, highlights Schroders' ambition to build a “leading wealth management business in the region”.

Mr Lai added that being part of a "well-resourced global investment and wealth management business" provides Thirdrock with access to greater investment expertise and enhances its proposition for clients.

Banking & Finance

Singapore digital firm InstaReM joins Visa's fintech fast-track programme

Australian, kiwi dollars steady as dovish Fed keeps lid on US dollar

Australia government says credit a priority in bank inquiry response

US banks shifting some London staff ahead of Brexit deadline

Mortgage growth in Dec hits record low

Brokers' take

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

BP_Central Provident Fund_010219_7.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

Most Read

1 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
2 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
3 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
4 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
5 NTUC Income names Andrew Yeo as new CEO
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Indranee_010219_78.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 will continue government's strategy for navigating global uncertainty: Indranee

Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Sevak, GuocoLand, Astaka, AA Reit, CRCT

BP_SingPost_010219_81.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost's Q3 profit up 15.6% to S$50.2m on one-time gain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening