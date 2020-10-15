You are here
Schroders sees Q3 assets under management rise to £536.3b
[LONDON] British fund firm Schroders reported a 2 per cent rise in assets under management to £536.3 billion (S$946.59 billion) on Thursday, boosted by modest inflows across all of its business divisions.
Client cash managed in its asset management unit also increased by around £9 billion to £469.5 billion over the three months to end-September, while assets managed by its solutions business rose to £179.4 billion, from £175.2 billion in July.
The money manager saw half-year profits to end-June fall by 10 per cent after the pandemic sparked heavy outflows from mutual funds.
REUTERS
