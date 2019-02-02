You are here
Schroders to buy wealth management arm of Thirdrock Group
The latter's operations will be merged with Schroders' existing Singapore business and operate under the Schroders brand
Singapore
SCHRODERS Wealth Management announced on Friday that it will acquire the wealth management business of Singapore-based independent asset manager Thirdrock Group for an undisclosed sum.
Founded in 2010, Thirdrock has client assets under management of about S$3 billion as
