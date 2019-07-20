You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Second ex-Credit Suisse banker pleads guilty in Mozambique loan scheme

Sat, Jul 20, 2019 - 7:31 AM

[NEW YORK] A former Credit Suisse Group AG banker on Friday pleaded guilty to US charges that he took part in a fraud scheme that involved US$2 billion in loans to state-owned companies in Mozambique and helped lead to the country's debt default.

Andrew Pearse, who head Credit Suisse's Global Financing Group at the time, entered his plea to one count of wire fraud conspiracy before US District Judge William Kuntz in Brooklyn, New York federal court, admitting that he took millions of dollars in kickbacks in connection with the loans.

"I agreed to accept and keep these monies knowing they were the proceeds of illegal activities," Pearse said.

Those kickbacks came from Privinvest, an Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilding company that contracted with Mozambican state-owned companies and received the loan proceeds directly, Pearse said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Pearse, 49, is one of three Credit Suisse bankers charged in the case, and the second to plead guilty. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Mozambican state-owned companies, including a tuna fishing venture and a coastal security company, borrowed more than US$2 billion from Credit Suisse and the Russian lender VTB between 2013 and 2016. Those loans were packaged into bonds sold to investors around the world.

Pearse admitted Friday that he did not disclose the kickbacks he received to investors.

Manuel Chang, Mozambique's former finance minister, secretly had the country's government guarantee the loans in exchange for bribes, prosecutors said.

At least US$200 million of the loans were diverted to the Credit Suisse bankers, Mozambican government officials and others, according to prosecutors.

The secret loan guarantees became public in 2016, prompting foreign donors to cut off support and triggering a default on the country's sovereign debt. Mozambique remains among the world's most indebted countries.

Pearse's plea came about two months after Detelina Subeva, one of his subordinates, pleaded guilty to a related charge.

The third former Credit Suisse banker charged in the case, Surjan Singh, has been arrested in the United Kingdom.

Credit Suisse has said the three bankers hid their misconduct from the bank.

A total of seven people have been charged in the case, including Chang, who was arrested in South Africa, and former Privinvest head salesman Jean Boustani, who is in US custody.

South African Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said earlier this month that he would seek to reverse his predecessor's decision to extradite Chang to Mozambique, where he also faces charges.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Fed's Rosengren doesn't see the case for a US rate cut

MAS CDO switches to new role of special adviser in AI

Britain kicks off review of regulating finance after Brexit

EU sets out first stress test for money market funds

Indian govt seeks to tap foreign lenders for loans to its small firms-sources

MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI

Editor's Choice

BT_20190720_TOURISTS_3840660.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Transport

Singapore remains on radar of China tourists

BT_20190720_PRMUSIIO20_3840520.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS CDO switches to new role of special adviser in AI

BP_Prime US Reit_200719_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit makes tepid debut to end at IPO price of US$0.88

Most Read

1 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
2 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo
3 SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources
4 MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI
5 STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Must Read

BT_20190720_NEWBRUNCHCOVER_3839998.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Brunch

Young and not so upwardly mobile

BT_20190720_TOURISTS_3840660.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Transport

Singapore remains on radar of China tourists

BT_20190720_SURBANA2_3840503.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong appointed master planner for Nongsa digital economy hub

BT_20190720_ISWARAN_3840544.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Technology

Efforts to develop workforce for digital economy must include workers from all sectors: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly