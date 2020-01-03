You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Sezzle fails to win California lending licence

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

CALIFORNIA rejected Sezzle Inc's request for a lending licence, dealing the recently listed buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm a big blow weeks after bigger rival Afterpay got a go-ahead, sending Sezzle's shares down by more than a fifth.

Headquartered in Minneapolis and listed in Australia, Sezzle offers US and Canadian consumers small, interest-free loans. In return, it takes over the sales contract between the consumer and merchant for payment processing.

The California Department of Business Oversight determined that Sezzle purchasing these contracts meant the company was already engaged in lending without having a licence to do so, and rejected the company's request for one, Sezzle said in a statement on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sezzle's stock fell to its lowest ever on Thursday, setting the company up to be worth about A$131 million (S$123 million), about 40 per cent less than what it was worth during its IPO in July.

SEE ALSO

Uber, Postmates sue to block California gig worker law

The company's troubles are latest in a line of problems these BNPL firms have been facing.

Companies like Sezzle, which give young shoppers easy credit to spend online, have gained popularity but their mode of operation attracts scrutiny, with regulators arguing whether such credit should be treated like a bank loan.

In Australia, regulators have questioned the business model and accused Afterpay - considered an industry bellwether - of non-compliance with money-laundering laws. The country's central bank is also scheduled to review the payments industry this year.

Afterpay, however, said in a statement that it received the California lending licence six weeks back, sending its shares up 4.6 per cent.

It did not specify what it did differently to get it.

"Afterpay is much more diversified in multiple regions and I'd assume because of that they are perceived as a lower risk play," said Mathan Somasundaram, Market Portfolio Strategist at Blue Ocean Equities. "Whereas Sezzle is only in the US and at a very early stage so the risk will be a lot higher for them if they don't start on the right foot." REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Surprise partnerships can create new niche banking services

Razer unit, Sheng Siong owners toss hat in ring for digital bank licence

TikTok owner, Ant Financial said to have put in bids

China's Anbang seeks stake sale in rural banks

Private equity firms starting 2020 with more cash than ever

Chinese tech firm ByteDance guns for digibank licence in Singapore: sources

BREAKING

Jan 3, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Julian Castro drops out of Democratic presidential race

[NEW YORK] Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro dropped out of the presidential race after...

Jan 2, 2020 11:33 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer comfort rises to five-month high on economic views

[WASHINGTON] Confidence among US consumers climbed to the highest level in five months as Americans grew more...

Jan 2, 2020 11:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Libra finds buyer for one unit, while another stays mired in legal trouble

LIBRA Group on Thursday said it has entered into a legally-binding memorandum of understanding with Cascade Metals,...

Jan 2, 2020 11:09 PM
Companies & Markets

MeGroup inks deal with Mitsubishi Motors to operate a dealership

CATALIST-LISTED Malaysian-based automotive company MeGroup on Thursday said it has accepted a letter of offer from...

Jan 2, 2020 11:01 PM
Life & Culture

Fired British vegan files landmark discrimination case

[LONDON] A British employment tribunal began a landmark hearing Thursday on whether a strict form of veganism is a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly