Money FM podcast: MAS CFO shares takeaways from the Singapore Fintech Festival

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: MAS CFO shares takeaways from Singapore Fintech Festival 2019

The Breakfast Huddle: MAS CFO shares takeaways from Singapore Fintech Festival 2019

12:57 min

Synopsis: Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore, talks about insights gained after wrapping up the biggest edition of the Singapore Fintech Festival to date. Emerging industry trends, the ethical issues around AI, and what to expect in the 2020 edition.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

