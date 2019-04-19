You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Shares in Brazilian card processors fall sharply after rival cuts interest rate for merchants

Fri, Apr 19, 2019 - 8:51 AM

lwx_cielo_190419_6.jpg
Shares of Brazilian card payment processors Cielo SA, PagSeguro Digital Ltd and StoneCo Ltd fell sharply on Thursday after rival Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's card-processing unit cut interest rates for small and medium-sized merchants.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SAO PAULO] Shares of Brazilian card payment processors Cielo SA, PagSeguro Digital Ltd and StoneCo Ltd fell sharply on Thursday after rival Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's card-processing unit cut interest rates for small and medium-sized merchants.

StoneCo and PagSeguro, which are both listed in New York, were down 22.5 per cent and 11.5 per cent, respectively, while Cielo fell 8 per cent on the São Paulo stock exchange.

Rede, Itaú's card processor, said on Wednesday evening it would advance payments to merchants in as little as two days, compared with the usual 30-day period, charging no interest, which will increase competition in the payments sector.

The bank's two requirements for the service are that clients have a checking account with Itaú and annual revenues no higher than 30 million reais (S$10.36 million), Itaú said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Card processors in Brazil charge discount rates to advance cash in a business that has become increasingly important to their business models.

Analysts at Credit Suisse said in a note to clients that this payment model was likely to become "the new standard", hurting all card processors' results.

"All in all, as a reference, we estimate an annualised net profit impact of 32 per cent for Stone and 19 per cent for Cielo, all else held equal," Credit Suisse analysts wrote.

The impact on PagSeguro, however, may be less painful, as it already offers payments for micro-merchants in two days.

Brazil's antitrust watchdog, Cade, sent Itau a request for more information on the decision to cut interest rates, asking for an answer by May 3, according to a document released on Thursday.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGKEPPEL19_3758831.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts lower net profit of S$202.9 million

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
3 CWT parent defaults on loan
4 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

Must Read

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGPENNYNEWC029_3758905.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

A recap of trial so far; court case to resume on April 22

BT_20190419_STHENG19_3758521.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng to Singapore firms: Be innovative, tech-savvy but leave no one behind

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening