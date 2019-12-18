You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Show us the body, demand investors who lost millions after crypto boss' death

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Montreal

INVESTORS in a cryptocurrency exchange who lost access to millions of dollars when the website's Canadian founder died abruptly, are demanding his body be exhumed to rule out any chance that he faked his own death.

The case focuses on the sudden death of QuadrigaCX founder Gerald Cotten, who passed away aged 30 from Crohn's disease, an inflammatory bowel condition, in December 2018 while travelling in India, taking all the passwords to the site's funds with him to the grave.

The young tech entrepreneur was the only one who knew the codes, which afforded access to some C$180 million (S$185.3 million) in cryptocurrencies, belonging to 115,000 clients.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A letter sent on Friday (Dec 13) on behalf of the exchange's clients by law firm Miller Thomson, demanded that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "conduct an exhumation and post-mortem autopsy on the body of Gerald Cotten to confirm both its identity and the cause of death given the questionable circumstances" surrounding his death.

SEE ALSO

Investors in cryptocurrency exchange demand founder's body be exhumed

Cotten's widow, Jennifer Robertson, said she could not find the passwords to his laptop computer on which he ran his business from the eastern Canadian city of Halifax.

With rumours and conspiracy theories swirling that Cotten might have faked his own death and made off with the funds, the company placed itself under bankruptcy protection and Ms Robertson said she had received death threats on the Internet.

The law firm is demanding that the exhumation of Cotten's body be carried out by spring 2020, "given decomposition concerns". Ms Robertson issued a statement via her own legal representatives saying she was "devastated" by the demand.

The Canadian federal police had not made any comment in response to an AFP request by Monday.

QuadrigaCX - a trading venue for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum - had previously filed for creditor protection in the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

It was cited as one of the two biggest "frauds" that drove the surge in cryptocurrency theft this year, according to a report from blockchain forensics company CipherTrace obtained by Reuters.

The other big case saw users and customers lose US$2.9 billion from an alleged Ponzi scheme involving crypto wallet and exchange, Plus- Token.

The report said losses from digital currency crime soared to US$4.4 billion in the first nine months of the year, up more than 150 per cent from US$1.7 billion in all of 2018.

''The 150 per cent increase in crypto theft and fraud reflects how criminals are adapting for bigger and better scores,'' said Dave Jevans, CipherTrace chief executive officer. AFP, REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australia's NAB says no money kept for "fees for no service" lawsuit

Finance's final frontier? British watchdog probes data sharing

ANZ promotes ex-CFO of New Zealand unit to top job

Singapore digital bank wannabes must prove they can make money

New Zealand seeks more powers to monitor banks, increase transparency at RBNZ

Trade and fiscal policy action needed to avoid global 'liquidity trap': BoE's Carney

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 11:20 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong exchange to slash IPO price-to-trading gap in 2020: executive

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Stock Exchange hopes to slash the time between pricing an IPO (initial public offering)...

Dec 18, 2019 11:04 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mostly rise but dealers show signs of slowing

[HONG KONG] Asian markets edged up on Wednesday but investors appear to be taking their foot off the pedal after the...

Dec 18, 2019 10:59 AM
Government & Economy

Russia, China make UN proposal to ease North Korea sanctions

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] Russia and China on Monday proposed easing sanctions against nuclear-armed North...

Dec 18, 2019 10:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

US firm backed by GIC-affliate raises US$345m for Permian expansion

[HOUSTON] WaterBridge Holdings LLC, a US company that handles water for the fracking industry, is scooping up more...

Dec 18, 2019 10:49 AM
Technology

Aztech Group mulls S$400m IPO of tech unit on SGX

[KUALA LUMPUR] Aztech Group Ltd, a Singapore-based conglomerate, is considering a listing of its technology unit on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly