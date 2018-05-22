You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Shrinking valuations cast shadow over smaller Chinese bank IPOs

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

AS China's crackdown on shadow banking shrinks smaller banks' valuations relative to larger peers, the outlook is dimming for the country's regional lenders queuing up to list their shares.

Small bank shares have been slipping relative to China's lending giants like Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, due to their deeper involvement in the shadow banking sector.

That points to lower pricing prospects for the 18 or so rural and city commercial banks currently planning to sell new shares when compared with their 16 small bank peers which have listed since 2016.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"China's banking landscape is increasingly tilted - the strong get stronger, and the weak get weaker," said Liao Chenkai, a Shanghai-based analyst at Capital Securities Co. "Small banks are the most hurt by the deleveraging campaign which has squeezed their margins and weakened their capital strength."

Terry Sun, an analyst at RHB Securities Hong Kong Ltd, argues that China's small banks are still overvalued, even after recent price declines, given the accelerating pace of the shadow banking crackdown on the mainland.

Even after recent share price declines, for example, Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co and Zhongyuan Bank Co are trading in Hong Kong at about 0.9 times their book value, near the level of ICBC and other large banks with a better profit outlook.

The deleveraging campaign, which got underway in April last year, has pushed up the small banks' borrowing costs, weakened their profit growth and increased solvency risks. Many are vulnerable to the strict new regulations on the country's 100 trillion yuan (S$21 trillion) of asset management products, being phased in by the end of 2020.

The shares of the six smaller Chinese banks which have listed in Hong Kong since the beginning of 2016 have dropped about 9 per cent so far this year, compared with an 11 per cent gain for China's big five lenders, and a 3.8 per cent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

"Investors will remain lukewarm to the shares and upcoming IPOs of small lenders," said Mr Liao. "We haven't seen any light at the end of the tunnel." BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore inks MOU with SMBC Trust Bank

Grab partners Maybank to promote GrabPay in Malaysia

Jakarta to step up intervention as rupiah, bonds slide

Strengthening US$ puts heat on emerging market currencies

Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules

British court dismisses charges against Barclays over 2008 Qatar deal

Editor's Choice

May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Most Read

1 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
3 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
4 Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel
5 Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

BT_20180522_VIPANEL22_3444790.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Deep understanding of Asean is key to seizing opportunities: panellists

BT_20180522_VIAVIATION22_3444793.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Improved aviation infrastructure needed to spur growth in Asean, says Liew Mun Leong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening