Singapore can support region's development through financing infrastructure and enterprise: Heng
Singapore
SINGAPORE can support regional development by financing infrastructure and enterprise in Asia, including roping in private capital, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Friday.
And the Republic's adoption of digital technology can boost both transaction efficiency and
