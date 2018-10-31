You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore fintechs CredoLab, GoBear partner to bring alternative credit scoring to underbanked in South-east Asia

Wed, Oct 31, 2018 - 9:00 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

TWO Singapore-based fintechs have teamed up to extend their reach into the underbanked market in South-east Asia by using data-driven forms of credit scoring.

Alternative credit scoring provider CredoLab on Wednesday said it has partnered personal finance comparison website GoBear to launch smartphone Easy Apply, in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, that allows banks, financial institutions and lenders to extend credit using artificial intelligence.

Underbanked consumers that use the app and are found to now be eligible for credit will be able to get more access to financing - such as personal loans and credit cards - as well as insurance from various financial institutions that distribute their products via GoBear's comparison engine. 

These consumers become eligible for such financial products if the analysis of thousands of data points from their smartphones, such as the amount of time spent surfing the Web at night, or the number of long incoming calls during work hours, throws up a positive scorecard based on such alternative credit-scoring methods that have been developed in recent years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the case of CredoLab, its proprietary algorithms extract and analyse over tens of thousands of data points from applicants’ smartphones. CredoLab claims to look at up to 120,000 "characteristics" or behaviour traits of a customer using his or her smartphone, and turns that raw data into alternative forms of information that can determine credit scorecards for consumers.

CredoLab said that the scorecards' overall predictive strength stands at up to 0.6 in its Gini Coefficient - a common measure of predictability of alternative credit scoring. This beats the industry average of 0.3. A higher Gini in this case means more predictive power.

Easy Apply is made to offer faster and higher approval rates on direct applications for credit cards and unsecured loans. 

CredoLab has already sold this technology on its own to about 40 banks and fintechs. These clients are found in key South-east Asian markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. It also has sold the technology to clients in markets such as China, Mexico, Mongolia and Georgia.

It is understood that working with a comparison site allows CredoLab to earn a cut in the referral fee that GoBear earns when the comparison service introduces a customer to a bank. This typically differs from working directly with a bank, where the revenue for CredoLab is driven by a subscription model. 

CredoLab said it focuses on metadata from smartphone usage as they are more reliable than other forms of alternative credit-scoring data points such as social media activities or psychometric assessments. 

Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan lowers inflation forecasts again

Australia's banking watchdog rejects blame for lenders' misconduct

CBA sells asset arm to Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ for A$4.13b

Yellen says she's concerned about Trump undermining trust in Federal Reserve

OCBC hikes rate on rollover credit; other banks may follow

UOB enhances robo-advisory platform for corporate clients

Editor's Choice

2018-08-06T020906Z_849570435_RC11428E7600_RTRMADP_3_OCBC-RESULTS.JPG
Oct 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

OCBC hikes rate on rollover credit; other banks may follow

BT_20181031_YOENBLOC31_3603688.jpg
Oct 31, 2018
Real Estate

Golden Mile Complex may stay - even with en bloc

BT_20181031_ANGGIC31_3603682.jpg
Oct 31, 2018
Government & Economy

China's growth potential remains unmatched despite risks: GIC

Most Read

1 Golden Mile Complex may stay - even with en bloc
2 In search of e-commerce proxies among Singapore stocks
3 OCBC hikes rate on rollover credit; other banks may follow
4 Lion Air jet with 189 on board crashes into sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta
5 Hot stock: Creative Technology jumps 12.5% with Super X-Fi's US debut set for Nov 1
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Oct 31, 2018
Real Estate

Marina View 'white' site, Kampong Java Road residential site and Tampines Ave 10 exec condo site released for sale under GLS

cs-generic-Housing08 (2).jpg
Oct 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGmanufacturing_311018_34.jpg
Oct 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q4 business sentiment worsens for both services and manufacturing

Image1.jpg
Oct 31, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Founding partner ExxonMobil to pump US$10m into Singapore Energy Centre

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening