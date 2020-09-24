Singapore households see asset growth of 5% in first half 2020

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE households are estimated to have seen asset growth of 5 per cent in the first six months of the year, despite the ravages of Covid-19.
The latest edition of the Allianz Global Wealth Report found that following a disciplined savings approach, "it seems as if...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes