You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore insurance industry sees strong 20% rise in new business in H1 2018

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 12:43 PM

THE life insurance industry posted a robust performance in the first half of this year, boosted by strong sales of investment-linked plans and a positive attitude towards protection and retirement needs.

Weighted new business premiums jumped 20 per cent to S$2.02 billion from the same period last year, according to a half-yearly review by the Life Insurance Association Singapore (LIA) out on Monday.

There was a slight shift of consumers' interest away from participating policies, such as whole life plans, to both investment-linked insurance products (ILPs) and non-participating products like term policies. LIA attributed this to improving market performance and economic conditions which typically drive sales of ILPs, as well as insurers' new product launches of non-participating products.

On top of a guaranteed benefit, participating insurance policies provide a share in the profits of the insurance company's participating fund - non-guaranteed benefits - paid in the form of bonuses or cash dividends.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The sector also recorded a 19 per cent increase in total sum assured for new business to S$66.28 billion.

More individuals took action to provide for their golden years in the first half of this year. A total of 14,505 retirement insurance policies - which are designed to provide regular payouts to policyholders - were sold.

This translates to about S$131 million of total weighted new premiums collected from such plans, up 35 per cent from the same period last year.

LIA president Patrick Teow said helping Singaporeans to be better prepared for retirement is an industry priority, besides helping them to narrow the protection gaps.

Earlier this year, LIA released results of its protection gap survey which showed more can be done to ensure that individuals have sufficient insurance protection against death and critical illness.

Mr Teow said: "Later this year, we'll be announcing key actions that the industry will take to help individuals within segments of the community enhance the adequacy of their protection and financial provision."

There was an increase in uptake across both single and annual premium plans. During the first half of the year, S$1.34 billion in weighted annual premiums were collected, an 18 per cent growth from the same period last year.

For single premium plans, the industry recorded a 24 per cent expansion amounting to S$677.7 million in weighted single premiums.

In the same period, new business premiums for individual health policies amounted to S$205.9 million, of which Integrated Shield Plans (IP) and IP rider premiums accounted for 91 per cent (S$188.2 million) with the balance coming from other medical plans and riders. There were about 2.99 million lives insured by individual health insurance, as at June 30.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Banking & Finance

Australian dollar at 1-1/2 year lows on risk off trade, kiwi soft

British lawmakers 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS

Turkey taking action to ease market concerns: finance minister

Euro on defensive as Turkish crisis sparks rush to safety

MoneySmart plans 2020 IPO, acquisition also on the cards

PayNow Corporate launched today

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options
2 PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive
3 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
4 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
5 A closer look at the US-China trade war
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CBD_130818_49.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

BP_SGMan_130818_50.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

BP_SGtrade_130818_52.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: ComfortDelGro upgraded to 'add' by CGS-CIMB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening