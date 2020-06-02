You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore's record deposits seen signalling risk aversion

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 2:22 PM

ym-sgskyline-020620.jpg
A jump in Singapore bank deposits probably reflects investors' risk aversion and inflows from markets including Hong Kong given the country's status as a private banking hub, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

[SINGAPORE] A jump in Singapore bank deposits probably reflects investors' risk aversion and inflows from markets including Hong Kong given the country's status as a private banking hub, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Foreign-currency deposits at local banks almost quadrupled from a year earlier to a record S$27 billion in April, Monetary Authority of Singapore figures showed Monday. Deposits from non-residents surged 44 per cent to S$62 billion, also the highest level since 1991 when records began, the data show.

"Rising tensions in Hong Kong, starting with protests last year and the announcement of a national security law last month could potentially cause flows to Singapore if Hong Kong's status as a financial centre is threatened," Diksha Gera, a banking analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, wrote in the report Tuesday.

The increase in foreign-currency deposits may have been caused by factors such as deleveraging of private banking portfolios and fund managers' positions as risk-averse clients sold financial assets, Ms Gera wrote.

Singapore and Hong Kong have long attracted the wealthy from all over the world to park their assets with banks including UBS Group and Credit Suisse Group. Since last year, Hong Kong has been hit by waves of protests against the government which have intensified in recent weeks because of the opposition to China's new laws.

SEE ALSO

No 'external discussions' to sell Bank of East Asia's Hong Kong, China businesses

Hong Kong's local-currency deposits fell by HK$79.20 billion (S$14.38 billion) or 1.1 per cent to HK$6.90 trillion in April from a year ago, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in its monthly report.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

KKR spends big and fast to avoid mistakes of 2008 crisis

No 'external discussions' to sell Bank of East Asia's Hong Kong, China businesses

Japan has no immediate plan to issue 'corona-bonds': Aso

ANZ to sell NZ asset finance unit to Shinsei Bank for NZ$762m

Traders pin hopes on RBI support after Moody's cuts India rating

Banks eye permanent telecommuting for some staff

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 02:37 PM
Government & Economy

New Zealand may remove all virus restrictions next week

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that all remaining restrictions to limit the spread of the...

Jun 2, 2020 02:32 PM
Transport

Virgin Australia administator picks Bain, Cyrus as final bidders

[SYDNEY] Virgin Australia Holdings's administrator said on Tuesday it had selected Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital...

Jun 2, 2020 02:31 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks hit highest in more than 3 months on economic hopes

[TOKYO] Japanese shares hit a more than three-month high on Tuesday as hopes for a global economic recovery...

Jun 2, 2020 02:21 PM
Banking & Finance

KKR spends big and fast to avoid mistakes of 2008 crisis

[ZURICH] When Covid-19 hit the world economy, KKR & Co's management jumped on calls and quickly agreed they'd...

Jun 2, 2020 02:14 PM
Life & Culture

Midnight cowboy steak: French restaurant re-opens after lockdown

[NANTES, France] The steak restaurant that Jean-Pierre Le Bot co-owns in the French city of Nantes had been shut for...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.