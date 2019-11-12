You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore's Temasek considers first euro-bond sale since 2016

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 6:56 PM

doc77xyya6a28o1ltg16bsp_doc6ucpzbb7sv7qwyt23iq.jpg
Singapore's Temasek Holdings is eyeing its first euro-bond sale in almost four years, as low borrowing costs draw more Asian issuers to Europe.
SPH

[LONDON] Singapore's Temasek Holdings is eyeing its first euro-bond sale in almost four years, as low borrowing costs draw more Asian issuers to Europe.

The state investor may sell 12-year and 30-year benchmark notes, according to a person familiar with the matter, who is not authorised to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. The AAA rated issuer is the largest shareholder in a list of Singaporean companies including Singapore Airlines Ltd, oil-rig builder Keppel Corp and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Temasek may join a wave of Asian and global issuers turning to Europe's bond market, as negative interest rates and investor demand holds down borrowing costs versus dollars. China sold its first euro bond in 15 years last week, stoking a record year for emerging-market euro sovereign sales, and US companies have also issued an unprecedented amount of single-currency notes.

Temasek last month offered to buy a controlling stake in Keppel for about S$4 billion. It currently owns about 20 per cent of the company, the world's biggest oil-rig builder.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The state investor, which has two euro bonds outstanding, is more broadly seeking capital for a range of projects including 5G expansion at M1 Ltd, the Singaporean phone company it helped acquire. It is also seeking investments that will make it more more palatable to environmentally minded clients.

SEE ALSO

Temasek announces organisational changes

Singapore's export-reliant economy has seen a downturn in the second half of the year amid trade tensions between the US and China, two of its biggest trading partners. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said the city-state will be "lucky" to achieve positive growth for the year.

Euro investment-grade borrowing costs are at about 0.5 per cent, versus 3 per cent in dollars, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data.

Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Credit Suisse Group AG and HSBC Holdings Plc are helping to market the potential Temasek bond sale, the person said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Central bank of France to set up first Asian office in Singapore

Facebook's Libra can coexist with central banks' digital currencies, says its co-creator

TransferWise CEO preps for Malaysia launch, no IPO plans for now

Podcast: SFF x Switch 2019 Ep 5: Greening finance

Podcast: SFF x Switch 2019 Ep 4: Deciphering crypto

Singapore fintechs dominate funding within Asean: report

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 06:58 PM
Companies & Markets

SATS posts 7.6% lower Q2 net profit of S$60.7m

SATS on Tuesday announced that net profit for the second quarter ended Sept 30 fell 7.6 per cent on lower cargo...

Nov 12, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 12, 2019 06:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical posts S$0.75m Q3 net loss, reverses year-ago profit

MAINBOARD-LISTED Thomson Medical Group posted a net loss of about S$751,000 for the third quarter ended Sept 30,...

Nov 12, 2019 06:12 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares gain 0.8% ahead of Trump's US trade policy speech

SINGAPORE’S Straits Times Index (STI) managed to recover most of its 0.7 per cent loss on Monday closing 27.15...

Nov 12, 2019 05:56 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.58...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly