You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

SMFG weighs acquiring Asia banks to use some of US$12b surplus capital

Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181227_WEESUMI27_3652345.jpg
SMFG's new CEO Jun Ota (left) with the outgoing CEO Takeshi Kunibe in Tokyo on Dec 14.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tokyo

SUMITOMO Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) wants to acquire Asian commercial banks, utilising some of the up to US$12 billion in surplus capital that Japan's third-largest lender expects to build up over the next five years, its chief executive said.

"In Asia, we would like to do full banking services including retail business in countries with economic growth potential," Takeshi Kunibe said in an interview.

SMFG has been trying to build a bigger presence in emerging Asia economies, which it hopes will become its next major market besides Japan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In Indonesia, SMFG is in the process of merging Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional (BTPN) with its local unit, a move expected to raise the Japanese bank's 40 per cent stake in the lender to a majority ownership.

It also holds a 15 per cent stake in Eximbank in Vietnam.

"We are now studying what can be done in other Asian countries. We are not likely to build retail banking operations from scratch, so we are likely to buy local lenders," Mr Kunibe said without elaborating further.

He said the bank is also exploring acquisitions in other business areas, such as asset management and investment banking, where boutique M&A advisory firms could be potential targets.

While Mr Kunibe sees strategic significance in buying a US bank, it is not a high priority since deal prices would be too expensive, he noted.

SMFG said earlier this month CFO Jun Ohta, who is currently the bank's finance and strategy chief, would take over the top job in April, with Mr Kunibe becoming chairman.

Effectively leading SMFG since he became the chief of its core banking unit in 2011, Mr Kunibe carried out a structural overhaul of the financial conglomerate to focus on profitable businesses.

As a result, the bank now expects to have enough capital to meet stricter global capital requirements at the end of the current financial year through March.

"We do not intend to have capital keep piling up above necessary levels," Mr Kunibe said, noting SMFG could have around 1-1.3 trillion yen (S$12.4-16.1 billion) in surplus capital in five years if it can keep generating profits at the current level.

"We will be in a stage where we will use (surplus capital) for growth investment and enhancing shareholder returns," he added. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

BOJ divided over side effects of easy policy

India's central bank sets up panel to examine its economic capital framework

Japan's MUFG promotes core bank unit head as CEO in management reshuffle

Bank of Japan's Kuroda blames stock rout on heightening global uncertainty

Beijing to help banks replenish capital through various channels

South Korea central bank sets open-ended inflation target of 2.0%

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

Must Read

AK_cbfactory_2612.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing up 7.6% in November, beating estimates

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

nz-collage-261218.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening