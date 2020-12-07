You are here

SocGen, Credit du Nord green-light retail bank merger: paper

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 6:49 AM

[PARIS] Societe Generale and Credit du Nord have approved a plan to merge their retail banking operations after the boards of both French institutions met separately over the weekend, Les Echos reported on Sunday.

Societe Generale, which owns 80 per cent of Credit du Nord Group, will present detailed plans on Monday for the combination, expected to take 18 to 24 months, the French daily reported.

The bank announced the plans on Sept 23 as Societe Generale chief executive Frederic Oudea stepped up initiatives to overhaul France's third-biggest listed lender - whose shares have since risen 57 per cent from historic lows.

With 10 million clients, the combined entity will generate significant synergies and boost the group's retail banking profitability, Societe Generale has said.

