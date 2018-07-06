You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Some ECB members see end-2019 rate hike as too late

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt

SOME European Central Bank (ECB) policy makers are uneasy that investors aren't betting on an interest-rate hike until December 2019, according to people familiar with the matter.

A move in September or October next year is on the cards, the people said, asking not to be named because the discussions are confidential, even though any decision on rates will depend on the economic outlook at the time.

Investors in the money markets are fully pricing in a 10 basis points hike to the deposit rate only in December 2019. But they lifted the chance of a September move to 80 per cent from less than 70 per cent after the report. While the first rate move is still a year or more away, its timing matters because it will set the tone for the ECB's exit from years of monetary stimulus. The September and October Governing Council meetings are also President Mario Draghi's last opportunities to cap his tenure with an increase before his term runs out on Oct 31.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The ECB announced last month that it will end net bond purchases this year, but also that interest rates will stay unchanged until "at least through the summer of 2019". The wording was generally interpreted as leaving open the possibility of increasing borrowing costs already at the September meeting.

But Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas said the guidance should be interpreted as "until the end of September", highlighting the ambiguity of the language.

Since the decision, dovish rhetoric by policy makers including Mr Draghi has set the market tone. Economists at ABN Amro pushed back their call to December from September after the last ECB meeting.

While the ECB has only just announced the wind-down of bond purchases, the interest-rate issue looms large. Peter Praet, the central bank's chief economist, said on Tuesday that the new guidance on rates "underlines their pivotal role" as the main tool in the future. Also, the ECB adjusted the French, German and Spanish translations of the rate pledge made in the June policy statement.

At BNP Paribas, economists said those changes support their view that a hike in September is possible, and such a move remains their baseline. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Year-long effort to replace Libor in bonds may reward banks

India shows how to make villains of its heroes

JPMorgan triggers EU talent transfer as 'dozens' prepare for Brexit move

Razer Pay launches in Malaysia

Some ECB members see end-2019 rate hike as too late

Jefferies Asia CEO Michael Alexander leaves after eight years

Editor's Choice

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

IPOs on SGX down, but cautious optimism prevails

Most Read

1 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
2 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
3 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 Small car COE falls to eight-year-low of $25,000
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Property curbs: Ahead of the curve but too much?

Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

Jul 6, 2018
Startups

Grab-Uber deal: CCCS' findings blasted

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening