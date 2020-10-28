SOR-linked financial products to stop by April 2021 as Singapore gears up for Sora

Get our introductory offer at only
ISSUANCE of loans and securities linked to the Swap Offer Rate (SOR) that mature after end-2021 will need to cease by April next year, in a push by a financial industry-led committee to shift away from the use of SOR to the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (Sora) in financial...
