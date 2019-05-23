You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

South Korea central bank official says no reason for won to track China's yuan

Thu, May 23, 2019 - 9:28 AM

BP_Bank of Korea_230519_31.jpg
The comment came after officials at the Bank of Korea and the finance ministry recently warned they would act if necessary to curb the won's rapid decline.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] A foreign exchange official at South Korea's central bank told Reuters on Thursday the won has been affected by the Chinese yuan's weakening, but said it has no reason to do so given differences in each country's markets and economies.

"(The won) has recently been influenced by the yuan's movement amid concerns about the US-China trade conflicts, but there is no reason for the won to follow the yuan's movements," the official said by telephone on condition of anonymity.

The comment came after officials at the Bank of Korea and the finance ministry recently warned they would act if necessary to curb the won's rapid decline.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Federal Reserve says economic risks have receded

LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

MAS, ABS set up steering group to foster better conduct among banks

Temasek-linked PE vehicle to issue US$600m bonds

Currency strategists brace for trade war worse-case scenarios

Investors stick with safe-haven bonds on trade, Brexit concerns

Editor's Choice

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

BT_20190523_JPHUAWEI_3789218.jpg
May 23, 2019
Technology

Mobile phone resellers shun Huawei handsets for now

BP_Temasek_230519_9.jpg
May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek-linked PE vehicle to issue US$600m bonds

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
3 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
4 LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019
5 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

Must Read

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

May 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SingHaiyi, Yongnam, Neo Group, Pacific Star Development

BP_Clifford Lee_230519_2.jpg
May 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening