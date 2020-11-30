You are here

S&P Global in talks to buy IHS Markit for US$44b: Dow Jones

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 9:48 AM

[NEW YORK] S&P Global is in advanced talks to buy IHS Markit for about US$44 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter who weren't identified.

The deal, which would be the biggest this year, would bring together two of the biggest data providers for markets, the newswire said. An announcement could come as early as Monday, it added.

IHS Markit is valued at US$36.9 billion as of the close on Friday. The stock has risen 23 per cent this year, compared with S&P Global's 25 per cent gain, giving it a market capitalisation of US$82.2 billion.

The possible acquisition also comes amid a stock market rally - the S&P 500 Index closed at a record Friday. The rally has driven up valuations for both companies - IHS Markit shares trade at 33.5 times estimated earnings, compared with 29.8 times for S&P Global.

BLOOMBERG

