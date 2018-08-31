You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

S&P pays A$215m to settle Australian lawsuit

Fri, Aug 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

RATINGS firm Standard & Poor's paid A$215 million (S$215 million) to settle a lawsuit in Australia where it was accused of overlooking risks when awarding high ratings to opaque investments that imploded in the global financial crisis.

Australia's Federal Court published the figure on Thursday after approving its terms earlier in the month, in a decision ending the last crisis-era case against the firm.

S&P declined to comment on Thursday and referred Reuters to earlier remarks which said it was "pleased" to settle the case.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US-based ratings agency was sued by two local governments and two pension funds in Australia, which lost money on synthetic collateralised debt obligations rated by S&P when the US subprime mortgage crisis hit a decade ago.

During the case, lawyers for the local councils accused S&P of weakening its risk assessment criteria to win business and turn out high ratings on opaque debt products. S&P said it designed and assigned ratings in accordance with well-recognised international practice and Australian regulations.

"It is plain beyond peradventure that the gross settlement sum ... is an amount which is fair," Federal Court Justice Michael Lee said in a written decision.

He added that it "amounts to significant vindication", for the pension funds and local councils, though was critical of litigation funder Litigation Capital Partners receiving an "extraordinarily large" A$92 million portion of the settlement.

A spokesman for the Singapore-based funder declined to comment, citing confidentiality clauses.

Representatives of the funds and councils had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters on Thursday, though one of them, Liverpool Council in Sydney had previously described the settlement as a "positive outcome".

In 2015 S&P paid US$1.5 billion to resolve a slew of similar lawsuits in the US. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
2 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
3 Withdrawing CPF: Half put funds in savings accounts
4 Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken
5 DBS says employee who posted image of ripped Singapore flag on Facebook 'no longer with bank'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Make full use of global trade system, with regional deals as ‘building blocks’ for broader pacts: Heng Swee Keat

skyline.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore to train 2,000 executives, workers in developing basic AI, data applications

Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Joint Singapore-Malaysia decisions on HSR and RTS link to be announced soon: Khaw Boon Wan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening