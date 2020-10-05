You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Spain's Unicaja moving closer to Liberbank takeover

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201005_KELUNICAJA5_4268716.jpg
Unicaja has a market value of about 1.03 billion euros (S$1.65 billion), while Liberbank is valued at about 691 million euros.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Madrid

UNICAJA Banco is moving closer to a long-mooted takeover of Spanish rival Liberbank as consolidation gathers pace among the country's financial institutions.

The two banks have restarted informal talks with the help of advisers, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Liberbank is working with Deutsche Bank, the people said.

A deal to combine the lenders - which would create the country's seventh biggest bank - failed last year after five months of talks, partly due to differences over the shareholding structure. However, the discussions never stopped completely and have gained new momentum after CaixaBank and Bankia reached a deal this month, one of the people said.

Unicaja has a market value of about 1.03 billion euros (S$1.65 billion), while Liberbank is valued at about 691 million euros.

SEE ALSO

India pledges to pay interest for small debtors hurt by lockdown

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Banking consolidation is heating up in Europe as lenders try to restore profitability hit by years of negative interest rates and sluggish economies. CaixaBank's agreement to take over Bankia came weeks after Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo's takeover of Unione di Banche Italiane, prompting bankers and advisers to take a closer look at other possible combinations.

Many of the issues that caused the Unicaja and Liberbank talks to stall have since been resolved, one of the people said. One of the key concerns was the insistence by the European Central Bank that the two lenders would have to raise capital. Both have since built up their solvency buffers and regulators have indicated that they will take a more accommodating stance on such roadblocks to help push deals over the line.

The previous talks also stalled because of differences over ownership of the new bank. Unicaja, the larger of the two, had pushed for 60 per cent while Liberbank wanted 42 per cent. Shareholders representing both banks agreed on a new structure late last year, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Shareholders at Liberbank include its founding savings banks as well as Corporacion Masaveu, Mexican investor Ernesto Tinajero and London-based fund manager Oceanwood Capital Management. Unicaja's main shareholder is the Fundacion Bancaria Unicaja, which owns 49.7 per cent of the bank. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Most Integrated Shield insurers improve underwriting results in 2019

Coming soon: a central platform for SME loans?

OCBC webinar series to benefit 3,000 SMEs by year-end

Risk of debt shortage seen shaking German bonds out of slumber

India pledges to pay interest for small debtors hurt by lockdown

Argentine peso slides after central bank abandons crawling peg

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 4, 2020 08:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Firms notify shareholders of independent directors' involvement in EHT investigations

OVER the weekend, several Singapore Exchange-listed firms notified shareholders of investigations involving their...

Oct 4, 2020 03:34 PM
Government & Economy

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday afternoon, including two community cases and...

Oct 4, 2020 03:33 PM
Banking & Finance

Risk of debt shortage seen shaking German bonds out of slumber

[LONDON] German bonds look set to face a more volatile end to the year after seeing the narrowest quarterly trading...

Oct 4, 2020 03:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

US oil refiners look to leapfrog Canadians in making renewable diesel

[WINNIPEG] US oil refineries are moving aggressively to produce renewable diesel, partly to cash in on Canada's...

Oct 4, 2020 03:14 PM
Transport

Airbus executive says aviation outlook worse than expected

[BERLIN] The outlook for the aviation industry has deteriorated again due to rising coronavirus infections and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Firms notify shareholders of independent directors' involvement in EHT investigations

US oil refiners look to leapfrog Canadians in making renewable diesel

How Evergrande's billionaire founder skirted his latest crisis

More are checking into hotels - for work

Trump says 'real test' ahead in his Covid fight after mixed messages from White House

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.