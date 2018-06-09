You are here
S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016
It has also sought Interpol's help to locate the Penang-born tycoon and his close associate Tan Kim Loong
Singapore
AMID a probe into 1Malaysia Development Berhad's money trail that was described by Singapore as the "most complex, sophisticated and largest money-laundering case ever", the city state's authorities said on Friday that they had issued a warrant of arrest for Low Taek Jho - the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg