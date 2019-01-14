You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Sri Lanka to repay US$1b foreign debt from reserves

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 8:58 PM

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka will repay a US$1 billion five-year sovereign bond due on Monday entirely from its reserves, central bank governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy said, after three of its state-run banks failed to raise funds from foreign sources.

The government is struggling to repay its foreign loans, with a record US$5.9 billion due this year including US$2.6 billion in the first three months alone.

Officials said a plan to raise funds through state banks for full repayment fell through because of poor investor appetite for further Sri Lankan debt, forcing the recourse to reserves.

Mr Coomaraswamy said the loan was "being settled today." The country's foreign reserves stood at just US$6.9 billion at the end of 2018, down from US$7.9 billion in October before a political crisis that caused all three major ratings agencies to downgrade the country's debt.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Coomaraswmy said the US$1 billion outflow from the reserves would be replenished with a combination of swaps, term loans and international sovereign bonds.

Investor confidence took a hit when President Maithripala Sirisena abruptly sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in October and replaced him with pro-China former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and dissolved the parliament.

The country's top court ruled the parliament dissolution was illegal and Mr Wickremesinghe was restored to power in December - but the seven-week-long crisis hurt the rupee and drove sovereign bond yields higher, straining government finances.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Fintech firms want to shake up banking, and that worries the Fed

Asia to gain largest share of global capital markets over next few decades: index

Euronext launches US$729m tender offer for Oslo Bors

China doubles foreign investment limit, in further opening

MAS to boost Singapore's standing as enterprise financing hub with S$75m grant

Brexit takes toll on Britain's financial sector, outlook weak

Editor's Choice

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

BP_SGcbd_140119_5.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM
3 Olivia Lum should give up role as Hyflux chair during restructuring, says Sias chief
4 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
5 The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

Must Read

Photo 1 - Raffles City Chongqing, China.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant

Photo 1 - Raffles City Chongqing, China.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS to boost Singapore's standing as enterprise financing hub with S$75m grant

Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Stiffer anti-money laundering rules for Singapore jewellers ahead

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening