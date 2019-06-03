You are here

StanChart names new power, utilities and infrastructure global head

Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 11:15 AM

ak_sc_0306.jpg
Standard Chartered has hired James Cameron as its global head of power, utilities and infrastructure and cleantech, the bank said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Standard Chartered has hired James Cameron as its global head of power, utilities and infrastructure and cleantech, the bank said on Monday.

Mr Cameron was previously at rival HSBC, co-heading its Asia Pacific infrastructure and real estate group.

Mr Cameron will also become StanChart's head of commercial real estate for South-east Asia. His appointment will take effect on Aug 5, subject to regulatory approval, a statement from the bank said.

REUTERS

