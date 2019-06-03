StanChart names new power, utilities and infrastructure global head

Standard Chartered has hired James Cameron as its global head of power, utilities and infrastructure and cleantech, the bank said on Monday.

Mr Cameron was previously at rival HSBC, co-heading its Asia Pacific infrastructure and real estate group.

Mr Cameron will also become StanChart's head of commercial real estate for South-east Asia. His appointment will take effect on Aug 5, subject to regulatory approval, a statement from the bank said.

