You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

StanChart Singapore CEO takes on more markets

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

Singapore

STANDARD Chartered Bank Singapore chief executive officer Patrick Lee will be responsible for more markets in his new appointment as cluster CEO for the Singapore and Asean markets (Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and representative offices) from Jan 1, 2021. This is part of...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 10:58 AM
Transport

Daimler to develop next-generation engines with China's Geely

[BERLIN] German car maker Daimler said on Tuesday it will cooperate with China's Geely to build next-generation...

Nov 18, 2020 10:47 AM
Garage

Food Market Hub raises US$4m in Series A funding from Go-Ventures and SIG

MALAYSIA-BASED Food Market Hub has raised US$4 million in Series A funding from Go-Ventures and SIG, it announced on...

Nov 18, 2020 10:39 AM
Government & Economy

At least 55 hurt in Thailand's most violent protests since new movement emerged

[BANGKOK] At least 55 people were hurt, some with gunshot wounds, when demonstrators marching on the Thai parliament...

Nov 18, 2020 10:14 AM
Technology

SoftBank's Son wants to deploy cash on public and private firms

[NEW YORK] SoftBank Group chief executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday he is sitting on about US$80 billion in cash...

Nov 18, 2020 10:05 AM
Transport

Virgin Australia to position itself as mid-market airline: new CEO

[SYDNEY] Virgin Australia will position itself as a mid-market airline targeting around a one-third share of the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

US Senate blocks Trump's controversial Federal Reserve candidate

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

Singapore makes another plea for top talent to drive tech goals

Singtel's digital bank bid is also a push for reinvention

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for