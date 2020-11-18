StanChart Singapore CEO takes on more markets

Get our introductory offer at only
STANDARD Chartered Bank Singapore chief executive officer Patrick Lee will be responsible for more markets in his new appointment as cluster CEO for the Singapore and Asean markets (Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and representative offices) from Jan 1, 2021. This is part of...
