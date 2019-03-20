You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

StanChart to inject over US$2.5b CET1 capital into local unit in business transfer

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 2:13 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

STANDARD Chartered Bank will be injecting more than US$2.5 billion in common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital into its locally-incorporated unit as part of a business transfer.

The new capital, together with the bank’s transition to advanced modeling for risk-weighted assets, will result in an approximate three times increase in the bank’s capital position, it said on Wednesday.

After the exercise is completed, the local unit - Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited - will operate the bank’s commercial banking, corporate and institutional banking and private banking businesses. This is in addition to its retail banking business, which is currently operating under the unit.

The exercise is expected to be completed by May 13, 2019, subject to legal and regulatory approvals.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

By operating from a single entity, the group looks to increase efficiency, as well as reduce operational and process complexity. Having a unified balance sheet will also enable more scale and flexibility to optimise funding decisions.

“The consolidated entity will be a well-capitalised Singapore-regulated bank with strong liquidity,” the statement added.

When the move was announced in February 2018, StanChart said the move will not affect the level of service its clients currently receive, and will work to minimise any impact on accounts and dealings.

The consolidation also follows StanChart Singapore’s incorporation as a subsidiary here in 2013, transferring its retail and business banking, as well as part of its commercial banking business, to the Singapore unit.

Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank merger puts 10,000 Frankfurt jobs at risk

Fines totalling S$16.8m slapped on 42 financial firms in Singapore in 18 mths ended December '18

Australian, New Zealand dollars dragged down as bond yields hit new depths

Asian broker CLSA's chief executive Jonathan Slone quits

Bank of Japan board at loggerheads on next policy move: Jan meeting minutes

Australia's falling home prices not yet a threat to banks: RBA

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_mas_200319_80_2x.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fines totalling S$16.8m slapped on 42 financial firms in Singapore in 18 mths ended December '18

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley down 4.54% after terminating sale of Mercure and Novotel Hotels due to unpaid deposit

Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

S&P Global revises rating on Starhill Global Reit to 'negative'; DBS issues 'buy'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening