You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

StanChart to set up new global business services hub in Warsaw

Fri, Jun 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

ASIA-FOCUSED bank Standard Chartered said on Thursday it was setting up a new global business services hub in the Polish capital of Warsaw, the latest expansion by a major bank outside London, Europe's biggest financial centre.

Poland, by far the largest country in the European Union's eastern wing, has had strong economic growth over the past decade and has proven attractive for international banks and other companies, partly due to its cheaper labour costs.

Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan have said they are also planning to increase their presence there.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Standard Chartered's new office, which is expected to open in September, will house a range of operations serving the bank's growing European and US client base, including technology and finance services, cyber security, as well as traditional banking activities.

The Warsaw operation - which joins a network of similarly structured hubs in China, India and Malaysia - will be run by Rowena Everson, who has been promoted to chief executive of Standard Chartered Global Business Services in Poland from her current role as a managing director and head of business support, risk and governance for Europe based in London.

Thursday's announcement follows speculation late last year that StanChart had shortlisted the central European city as a base for up to 500 members of staff.

A spokesman for StanChart said the Warsaw office was likely to house as many as 750 staff within the next five years, as functions normally performed by its Asian global business hubs migrated to Warsaw.

The decision to set up its first European global business services hub in Poland, rather than Britain - where the bank has its European headquarters - had nothing to do with Brexit, the spokesman added.

The bank employs 19,000 people globally in these service hubs, the spokesman said.

"As the Bank increases its focus on clients based in Europe and the Americas, we believe it has become essential to create a western hub that can support them fully in a more beneficial time zone," Stephen Sheridan, chief operating officer in Europe & Americas, said in a statement. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

European bankers to ask Theresa May why they should stay after Brexit

Former UOB personal banker jailed for cheating, forgery; clients lost S$500,000

Value of IPOs by Singapore issuers up 78% in H1

Nomura calls for intervention to snap India bonds' vicious cycle

BNP Paribas Securities Services appoints new Singapore head

Fed-driven US dollar rally fades, focus shifts to ECB meeting

Editor's Choice

Jun 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hawkish Fed spooks Asian markets

Jun 15, 2018
Real Estate

More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark

BT_20180615_NRWORLDCUP15_3472351.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Life & Culture

World Cup may not bring much cheer to stock market, but is friendlier to currencies

Most Read

1 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
2 Park House in Orchard fetches record S$2,910 psf ppr price in collective sale
3 Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management
4 Malaysian financier Jho Low hiding in Macau: report
5 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hawkish Fed spooks Asian markets

Jun 15, 2018
Real Estate

More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark

Jun 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Faster US rate hikes to have mixed impact on Singapore

BT_20180615_NRWORLDCUP15_3472351.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Life & Culture

World Cup may not bring much cheer to stock market, but is friendlier to currencies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening