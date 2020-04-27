You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

StanChart's troubled loans top US$600m on corporate woes

Mon, Apr 27, 2020 - 8:04 AM

YM-sc-270420.jpg
Problem loans at some of Standard Chartered's large clients may top US$600 million as a string of corporate scandals coincides with woes at firms hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Problem loans at some of Standard Chartered's large clients may top US$600 million as a string of corporate scandals coincides with woes at firms hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

NMC Health, the hospital operator that's uncovered evidence of fraud, and Hin Leong Trading, the Singaporean trading house being investigated by police, represent nearly US$500 million of lending for Standard Chartered, according to public filings. Separately, a South African farm bank that the London-based company lends to has defaulted on some of its debt.

Loan-loss provisions have dominated banks' earnings reports this quarter. With lockdowns in response to the pandemic devastating entire industries, lenders are bracing for a spike in corporate defaults and restructurings.

The exposures to problem companies are unlikely to lead to complete write-offs of the loans. However, in the case of Hin Leong, Standard Chartered and other banks may only get back 18 US cents on every dollar lent, according to affidavits.

Hin Leong and the other exposures only represent some of the highest-profile loans that could cause trouble for banks as pressures from the pandemic ripple through the financial system. While problems from the Singaporean firm will be maneagable, banks are likely to be hit by bad loans to energy producers hit by oil's crash, analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence said in a report published Friday.

SEE ALSO

Energy giants Vitol, Sinopec eye Hin Leong's oil storage terminal

Although headquartered in London, Standard Chartered makes its money largely from doing business with companies and individuals across Asia, Africa and the Middle East - where the bulk of its operations and staff are also based. Together, the three regions account for nearly 70 per cent of the bank's assets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Standard Chartered is among several banks facing losses related to Abu Dhabi-based NMC. A committee has already been set up to restructure the hospital operator's US$6.6 billion debt pile; other lenders on the hook include Barclays and HSBC Holdings.

More recently, the implosion of secretive Singapore trading house Hin Leong as oil prices cratered has left banks attempting to claw back nearly US$4 billion in loans. Standard Chartered accounts for about US$240 million of that total; HSBC is the biggest creditor, with a US$600 million exposure.

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa, a state-owned provider of finance to the farming sector, missed a loan repayment this week. That triggered a default event, and the nation's government is considering a bailout. Standard Chartered co-led a loan to the company, and US$247 million remains outstanding, according to Bloomberg data. The development bank has said it's suffering a liquidity shortfall and may need to postpone future financial obligations.

A spokesperson for Standard Chartered declined to comment.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

National Australia Bank seeks trading halt before capital raise

Deutsche Bank says might temporarily miss capital target

Private placement investors stepping up to address cash crunch

OCBC sets May 18 date for virtual AGM in view of Covid-19

World's biggest central banks to meet as pressure mounts to do more

Bank of China clients said to have 7b yuan losses on oil bet

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 27, 2020 10:02 AM
Stocks

Australia: Bank majors drag shares lower; investors eye cenbank meetings

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Monday as dismal results and a dividend cut from National Australia Bank hit...

Apr 27, 2020 09:58 AM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp unit obtains court order for gasoil stored at Hin Leong's terminal

SEMBCORP Industries' (SCI) wholly-owned power generation subsidiary Sembcorp Cogen on April 24 obtained an order...

Apr 27, 2020 09:54 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started on Monday with healthy gains after figures over the weekend showed a slowing of...

Apr 27, 2020 09:52 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls on storage woes in virus-hit market

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices fell on Monday on renewed concerns over storage capacity, as the coronavirus throttles demand...

Apr 27, 2020 09:34 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.8%

SINGAPORE shares started the week higher after US markets recorded gains on Friday.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.