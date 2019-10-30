You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered Q3 profit rises 16%, beating forecasts

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 1:01 PM

nz_sc_301092.jpg
Standard Chartered reported third quarter profit rose a better-than-expected 16 per cent on Wednesday, as a surge in business from corporate clients helped it weather unrest in its core market of Hong Kong and global trade tensions.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Standard Chartered reported third quarter profit rose a better-than-expected 16 per cent on Wednesday, as a surge in business from corporate clients helped it weather unrest in its core market of Hong Kong and global trade tensions.

StanChart's pretax profit for the three months ended Sept 30 increased to US$1.24 billion from US$1.07 billion in the same period a year ago, above the US$1 billion average of analysts' forecasts compiled by the bank. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Australian dollar supported as odds lengthen on near-term rate cut

Federal Reserve faces balancing act in delivering rate cut

UK banks urge government to ease tax burden as Brexit beckons

Sterling holds the line as FX markets try to price UK election risks

Zimbabwe to boost cash supply with new notes

SGD bond market humming with further S$1b of deals expected before year-end

BREAKING

Oct 30, 2019 01:04 PM
Life & Culture

Drug overdoses driving down US life expectancy: health officials

[WASHINGTON] Drug overdoses have driven the first significant reduction in US life expectancy since the AIDS...

Oct 30, 2019 12:30 PM
Real Estate

Los Angeles' US$1b trophy tower halted as China pulls back cash

[LOS ANGELES] It's meant to be one of the crown jewels of downtown Los Angeles' urban renaissance but now it's in...

Oct 30, 2019 12:27 PM
Consumer

Australia's Woolworths admits underpaying staff up to A$300m

[SYDNEY] Australian retail giant Woolworths on Wednesday admitted underpaying workers up to A$300 million (S$280.4...

Oct 30, 2019 12:23 PM
Stocks

Asia: Markets tick lower as focus turns to Federal Reserve meeting

[HONG KONG] Asian markets slipped on Wednesday as traders play a wait-and-see game ahead of the Federal Reserve's...

Oct 30, 2019 12:21 PM
Technology

Huawei tightens grip on China smartphones with record 42% share in Q3: Canalys

[SHENZHEN, China] Huawei Technologies lifted its share of China's smartphone market to a record 42 per cent, with...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly