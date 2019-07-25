You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Standard Life, Lloyds settle £104 billion fund dispute

Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

LLOYDS Banking Group Plc and Standard Life Aberdeen Plc have settled a dispute over the bank's decision to pull its £104 billion (S$177 billion) contract from the asset manager.

Lloyds will pay Standard Life £140 million in cash as compensation and leave about £35 billion of the total under their management until at least April 2022, according to a statement from Standard Life on Wednesday.

The assets remaining under management comprise about £30 billion of passively managed portfolios and about £5 billion in real estate funds.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Standard Life fought hard to keep the contract and challenged the legality of Lloyds's decision to pull the money. An arbitration panel ruled in March in the asset manager's favour, but Lloyds maintained at the time that it still planned to move the funds.

"We are pleased with the settlement with Lloyds Bank Group and believe that it represents a fair and positive outcome for both parties," Standard Life chief executive officer Keith Skeoch said in the statement.

"The retention of assets in our passive strategies as well as active real estate portfolios positions us to benefit from scale and growth in these growing parts of the asset management industry."

The arrangement between the two companies was a legacy of Aberdeen's acquisition of Scottish Widows Investment Partnership from Lloyds in 2014. The lender, which said the Standard Life merger created a competitor to its own insurance unit that breached the contract, announced last year that it was ending the arrangement and looking for alternative managers. Lloyds appointed Schroders Plc and BlackRock Inc. as the new managers. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

China's current interest rates at appropriate level: PBOC head

ANZ names Shahaney as head of South-east Asia, India, Middle East

Joko Widodo courts Softbank, Saudi prince in pursuit of investment

More Asia interest-rate cuts on the way, says Morgan Stanley

ANZ's Vishnu Shahaney named head of S-E Asia, India, Mid-East and Singapore country head

Australia's bank watchdog raps Macquarie, HSBC, Rabobank for liquidity breach

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Must Read

cbtl.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Consumer

Jollibee in US$350m deal to buy Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; shares fall 8%

Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jon Howes.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Law firm Clyde & Co adds new partners Jon Howes, Sean Hardy to regional construction team

colin-te-24.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek hires General Atlantic exec Fock Wai Hoong for S-E Asia role: sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly