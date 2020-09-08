You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Startup Melio raises US$144m to fund expansion

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 9:40 PM

[NEW YORK] Melio, a payments startup focused on small businesses and backed by investors including American Express Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners, has raised US$144 million to fund new hires.

The New York-based firm, founded in 2018, plans to use the funds to hire more engineers and sales staff, according to a statement on Tuesday. Melio also intends to collaborate with more bookkeeping services, such as the company's partnership with Intuit Quickbooks.

The company is looking to seize a greater slice of the US market for payments between businesses, which stands at roughly US$25 trillion a year, according to a Mastercard presentation. While the segment has become increasingly digital over the last 15 years, more than 40 per cent of business payments are still processed with cheques, according to a report by the Association for Financial Professionals and underwritten by JPMorgan Chase & Co last year.

"Business payments shouldn't be more complicated than paying a friend with your phone," Matan Bar, Melio co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

Trafigura launches US$500m funding platform for low-carbon aluminium

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Brexit 'trash talking' lifts UK debt demand to US$99b

Grab in talks with Prudential, AIA for fintech investment: sources

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

UK opens books on launch of new 15-year bond

Alternative-asset price warning riles a US$110b investor

US dollar bides time ahead of ECB, Brexit woes hit sterling

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 09:44 PM
Stocks

US: Nasdaq slides 3% as tech rout deepens

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq tumbled more than 3 per cent at the open on Tuesday as investors sold off shares of Tesla and...

Sep 8, 2020 09:43 PM
Companies & Markets

SK Jewellery's privatisation offer hits 90% threshold in irrevocable undertakings

THE voluntary conditional cash offer for SK Jewellery Group's issued and paid-up ordinary shares has received...

Sep 8, 2020 09:21 PM
Government & Economy

India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

[NEW DELHI] India and China have accused each other of firing in the air during a new confrontation on their border...

Sep 8, 2020 09:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Alliance Healthcare and DBS to collaborate on marketing activities

ALLIANCE Healthcare Group on Tuesday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Alliance Healthcare has signed an...

Sep 8, 2020 09:12 PM
Life & Culture

Disney's 'Mulan' sparks backlash over Xinjiang

[SHANGHAI] Walt Disney's release of "Mulan", which is set in China and meant to appeal to audiences there, has...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.