You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Sterling breaks winning streak before EU leaders' video call

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 5:52 PM

file7cdsw1kgucg1fuhatieq.jpg
The pound fell on Thursday against a rebounding US dollar in generally cautious global markets, while pound traders waited for hints about the likelihood of the UK and European Union (EU) reaching a post-Brexit trade deal before the Dec 31 deadline.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The pound fell on Thursday against a rebounding US dollar in generally cautious global markets, while pound traders waited for hints about the likelihood of the UK and European Union (EU) reaching a post-Brexit trade deal before the Dec 31 deadline.

Britain left the EU in January and both sides are in talks to agree a future trading relationship after Britain loses access to the customs union and single market in 2021.

Investors had become more optimistic about the chance of a deal in recent days, but turned cautious on Thursday after a media report that EU leaders will demand the European Commission publish its plans for what will happen if there is no deal, analysts said.

The UK is close to signing a new trade agreement with Canada, which could come as early as Thursday, Bloomberg News reported.

"Reports that the UK and Canada are very close to reaching a post-Brexit trade deal are undoubtedly good news for both economies, but with time dangerously running out on a EU-UK trade deal, sterling is struggling to react positively to the news," ING strategists wrote in a note to clients.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

EU leaders will meet via video call later on Thursday, which analysts said could put pressure on the euro.

At 8.55am GMT, the pound was down 0.4 per cent versus the dollar, at US$1.3209, looking set to break its winning streak of the past four days. Versus the euro, it was down around 0.2 per cent at 89.52 pence per euro.

"Observers still expect a deal early next week or in the first week of December. Market participants are similarly not that concerned over the risk of No Deal Brexit at this point in time," wrote MUFG strategist Lee Hardman.

Mr Hardman said the options market and positioning data suggest little Brexit risk premium is priced into the pound.

"There is likely to be a much larger pound move to the downside if both sides fail to reach a deal (-5 per cent to -10 per cent), while we expect a modest move to the upside for the pound if a deal is finalised (+1 per cent to +4 per cent)," he said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Philippines cuts key interest rate in surprise to economists

Fintech startup Affirm's IPO filing shows revenue surge amid lending boom

Bank Indonesia cuts rates to boost economy

Banks are the 'new Medici' when it comes to art collecting

HSBC launches new coverage division for mid-sized NBFI sector, appoints head

Buffett's Japan wager paying off

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 06:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Bukit Sembawang acting CEO resigns for personal reasons

BUKIT Sembawang Estates' acting chief executive officer, chief financial officer, and company secretary Ooi Chee Eng...

Nov 19, 2020 06:05 PM
Technology

Sony, Microsoft consoles struggle with thin launch-day stock

[TOKYO] Sales of Sony and Microsoft's new gaming consoles fell short of their predecessors during their first week...

Nov 19, 2020 06:04 PM
Stocks

STI slips 0.4% as vaccine fever cools

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 11.59 points or 0.42 per cent to 2,777 on Thursday, in what IG senior market...

Nov 19, 2020 05:26 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 21.07...

Nov 19, 2020 05:23 PM
Government & Economy

Post-Brexit UK announces military spending boost

[LONDON] Britain pledged to end the "era of retreat" by announcing a major increase in military spending, despite...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CDLHT, Starburst, Delfi, Centurion, SPH Reit, Aspen, DBS

CDL's near-term performance depends on Kweks resolving differences amicably

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng initiates coverage on SGX with 'buy'

Mixed reactions to DBS India's proposed takeover of cash-strapped bank

Brokers' take: ST Engg remains a defensive, safe-haven pick, analysts say

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for