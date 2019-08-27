You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Sterling edges higher as investors eye Brexit talks

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 5:27 PM

[LONDON] The British pound rose slightly on Tuesday as investors digested the latest Brexit developments, although sterling was below a three-week high as traders kept to their large short positions betting against the currency.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was prepared to take Brexit talks with the European Union down to the last minute before the Oct 31 exit deadline.

Mr Johnson's foreign adviser, David Frost, will visit Brussels on Wednesday to discuss alternatives to the Brexit withdrawal agreement, The Telegraph newspaper has reported.

Investors are growing increasingly concerned that Britain is headed towards a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31, although some also believe the currency had moved too far downwards.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn vowed to do "everything necessary" to stop a no-deal Brexit as he prepared to meet other lawmakers to discuss tactics to block the government's plans. Many investors are skeptical about the opposition's ability to stop Johnson.

Speculators cut their short positions against the pound in the week to Aug. 23, according to the latest CFTC positioning data, although outstanding shorts - at US$7 billion - remain close to their highest level in more than two years.

"Sterling's limited reaction to the trade tensions tells us the market's focus is clearly on Brexit," UBS global wealth management strategists said in a note on Tuesday, referring to the trade conflict between the United States and China.

"If the global economic outlook turns sour, the Bank of England could have to change tack and join the global central bank easing bandwagon. Thus, we acknowledge that risks have risen of the pound appreciating somewhat less than we forecast."

Sterling rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.2256, below the three-week high hit last week of US$1.2296.

Versus the euro the pound firmed 0.2 per cent to 90.725 pence .

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars hostage to market's mood swings on trade

AIA to transfer Brunei life insurance business to AIA Singapore

Japan closely watching yen moves 'with urgency': Aso

Sygnum, SEBA Crypto clinch Swiss banking licences

Yuan falls to 11-year low as trade war rattles investors

Yuan, equities take a hit as Sino-US trade war escalates sharply

Editor's Choice

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

nz_hph_270822.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Battered STI counters spur talk of shuffle in next index review

Must Read

nz_dfs_270898.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Consumer

DFS to close Changi Airport liquor, tobacco stores; some 500 affected staff offered options

nz_business_270819.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts up 2.8% in Q2

nz_skyline_270850.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

Aug 27, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde breaks ground on US$1.4b Jurong plant expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly