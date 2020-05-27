You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Sterling falls as concerns linger over negative rates, Brexit transition

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 10:05 PM

file6xk0ctbxhydjtrtd4a6.jpg
Sterling retreated below US$1.23 on Wednesday as the dollar regained some strength and investors' focus shifted back to the possibility of negative interest rates in Britain.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Sterling retreated below US$1.23 on Wednesday as the dollar regained some strength and investors' focus shifted back to the possibility of negative interest rates in Britain.

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane on Tuesday played down the prospect of imminently taking rates into negative territory, saying that "reviewing and doing are different things."

But analysts believe that once the talk of negative rates has taken hold in the markets, it would be hard to shift the focus away from it.

"The door has been opened to the prospect of negative rates given the BoE clearly before has explicitly ruled out negative rates," said Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG.

"We do not see Haldane's comments yesterday as a signal of a reversal of the negative rate speculation," he said.

SEE ALSO

Bank of Canada say it can deliver more monetary stimulus if needed

Mr Halpenny said he has gone short sterling/Japanese yen on a short-term basis "to capture the ongoing underperformance of the pound due to negative rate speculation".

Britain's negotiator with the European Union David Frost reiterating on Wednesday that the UK will not extend the Brexit transition period beyond December also pushed the currency down.

Mr Frost also repeated his position that at the moment the two sides are far apart and that the EU must evolve its position to reach an agreement with Britain.

With talks to negotiate a post-Brexit trade agreement making no headway before a June deadline, Britain risks falling out of the European Union without a deal in place by end-2020.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Anytime Fitness's Asia buyer bets on post-lockdown gym craze

KKR to invest US$1b to build data centres in Europe

NUS raises S$300m in its first green bond issuance

Vietnam is Asia's best stock market performer in May

Facebook wallet for Libra digital coins renamed 'Novi'

Bank of Canada say it can deliver more monetary stimulus if needed

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 09:41 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes gained at the open on Wednesday as a pickup in business activity fueled hopes of a post-...

May 27, 2020 09:37 PM
Government & Economy

Thai parliament urged to pass record 1.9t baht virus stimulus bill

[Bangkok] Thailand's premier on Wednesday urged parliament to approve the kingdom's biggest-ever stimulus package to...

May 27, 2020 09:15 PM
Government & Economy

UK's Boris Johnson faces grilling over support for top aide

[LONDON] Pressure is building on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fire his chief aide, Dominic Cummings, with polls...

May 27, 2020 09:10 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo queries EHT on restructuring process and progress of strategic review

THE Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) on Wednesday night asked Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) for updates and...

May 27, 2020 08:58 PM
Government & Economy

EU unveils 750b euro plan for coronavirus recovery

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday a plan to borrow on the market and then disburse to EU...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.