Sterling rallies as PM May seeks Brexit extension

[LONDON] The pound rallied against the euro and the US dollar on Tuesday after Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain needs a further extension of Article 50 to ensure it leaves the European Union in a timely manner.

Fears that the United Kingdom may crash out of the EU without a deal by April 12 had pressured the pound earlier on fears of a protracted Brexit logjam.

The pound rallied as much as 0.3 per cent against the dollar to above US$1.31. It strengthened against the euro to 85.49 pence.

